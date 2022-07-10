Yard dog trialling is a family affair for Ros Reynolds.
When her three daughters were young, the Reynolds family would pack their swags, hitch their dog trailer and traverse the country to take part in competitions showcasing the incredible working ability of their farm Kelpies and Border Collies.
"Renae started trialling when she was about seven-years-old," Mrs Reynolds said.
"We travelled to every state.
"Camping around the fire with the girls and dogs was the best things we did with them."
The beef cattle farmer from Hexham will have three dogs in action at the O'Sullivan's Transport Central Victorian Yard Dog Championships, to be staged during the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo from July 15-17.
Four-year-old Border Collie Marty will contest the improver class, while Kelpies Louie and Fly will run the gauntlet as maidens or novices.
Daughters Renae Reynolds and Kate Jubb are also taking part, fresh from success at the Australian titles in Tasmania in April, when Renae teamed up with Kelpie Collin to win the improver final and Kate was runner-up in the prestigious open championship with Cruise.
The Jubbs breed and train dogs at Hopkins River Livestock and Kelpies.
"The girls have been way more successful than me," Mrs Reynolds laughed.
"They put a lot of time into their dogs, while their mother is a bit slack now and doesn't do as much as I used to.
"But I love watching them and seeing them succeed."
Mrs Reynolds was inspired to enter her first trial about 20 years ago, not long after meeting legendary trainer/handler Joe Spicer and his dogs at the Elmore Field Days.
"I'd hardly seen a trial before," she said, explaining that both handler and dog had previously only worked with dairy cattle, apart from several short stints in a sheep pen with some yard trial trainers.
"They said 'you'll be right, your dog's pretty obedient'.
"She hadn't really seen sheep apart from that, but I decided to go out and have a crack and she did very well."
Victorian Yard Utility Farm Dog Association president Rod Cavill said the three-day event, held on the main arena near the ram shed, was a spectator favourite at the ASWS.
Two courses operate daily, with dogs demonstrating their ability to use gentle movements and clever force to guide sheep around obstacles that replicates farm work.
Classes include open, improver, novice and maiden, with the championship comprising the top 20 open scores and culminating in a three-round 10-dog final on the Sunday.
Past winner Rob Hart, Ballarat, will judge the championship.
Mrs Reynolds, who has bred working dogs at her Geminca property, enjoys the social side of trials.
But she also believes it's a rewarding experience to train your animal to a higher standard than the average farm dog.
"Once you get a bond with them, they will do anything for you," she said.
"When they go out to trial, they want to listen to you and they want to please you.
"I take them everywhere with me when they are young.
"They've got the natural instinct, so they're very easy to train.
"It's just about spending time with them.
"For me they are like family - the girls always said the dogs come first and the kids come second!"
