Farmers share their photos of new season lambs

Mixed farmer Tracey Kruger says mild conditions in western Victoria have aided new season lambs.
Mrs Kruger runs a cropping, beef and sheep operation at Croxton East and said her Merinos had been lambing for more than a month.
Advertisement
"Lambing has gone very well," she said.
Another regular and Mia Mia farmer Geraldine Fasso captured a photo of her new pet lamb, Charlie.
"I have to watch where I walk when Charlie's around," she said.
"He's constantly under my feet."
READ MORE:
NSW rural photographer Sharon Granger also features this week after capturing a photo of two new Kelpie pups.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or send it via Facebook.
Make sure you include a description about the photo, who captured it and where it was taken.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.