Bindaree, Nundoone Border Leicester studs head to Bendigo for sheep show

By Kylie Nicholls
July 13 2022 - 8:00am
FAMILY: Reg and Robyn Sweeney, with their daughter Rowena Munro and grandson Jack, Bindaree and Nundoone Border Leicester studs, Merrygoen, NSW, are looking forward to returning to Bendigo. Photos by Kate Loudon.

The Sweeney family have been bringing Border Leicester sheep to the Australian Sheep & Wool Show since 2012 and are looking forward to being a part of this year's feature breed celebrations.

