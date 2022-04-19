How to deal with erosion after bushfires and floods

Managing the effects of erosion after bushfires, severe storms and floods will be the focus of an on-farm event in Victoria's high country next week.



The event at Hinnomunjie in Gippsland, near Omeo, will look at options for managing erosion on farm dams and tracks as well as the inevitable run-off of sediment into farm dams that can follow severe weather.

READ MORE:

Gippsland Agriculture recovery manager Darren Hickey said in recent years the region had been hit by the bushfires, severe storms and floods coming after several years of drought.

"Soil erosion and the associated movement of sediment into water storages is a common occurrence following bushfires and floods," Mr Hickey said.

"Erosion impacts on dams can be quite devastating and can sometimes result in dam walls being breached and dams overflowing.

"This on-farm activity aims to assist producers in developing strategies that will help them manage these impacts on their properties."

Agriculture Victoria land management officers Kerri Goschnick and Brad Costin will lead the discussion and share their collective expertise in managing surface water runoff, soil degradation and conservation.

The Wednesday, April 27, event will be held between 10am-12pm at Hinnomunjie.

RSVP by April 25 by phoning Richard Smith on 0436 803 765 or email richard.m.smith@agriculture.vic.gov.au.