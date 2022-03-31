Telstra apologises for Heywood outage

Telstra has apologised for a two and a half day-outage on the Princes Highway, in the Heywood area, which played havoc with eftpos and 3G and 4G coverage.

Telstra's Victorian regional general manager Steve Tinker said there was a 'transmission issue' at the Narrawong site, on Mount Clay, on Monday afternoon



That saw 'an unplanned reduction', or loss, of 3G and 4G services in the surrounding area.

"Telstra technicians restored 4G coverage just after midnight on Thursday and 3G coverage 3G coverage at 11.45am," he said.

"We will continue to monitor the site over the coming days to make sure it continues to operate effectively and we apologise to any impacted customers during this time."

The matter was raised by local livestock producer, Georgina Gubbins, on social media.

She said when she filled up with fuel at Heywood on Tuesday, it took five minutes to complete each transaction, due to problems with eftpos.

Mr Tinker said as a general rule there was good Telstra 3G and 4G coverage in the southwest area, with 5G coverage also nearby in Hamilton, Warrnambool and Portland.

"There may also be some coverage from other carriers," Mr Tinker said.

"However, mobile coverage and blackspots can be impacted by a variety of factors.

"These include the type of device being used, the distance from a tower, terrain (hills and valleys), tall trees or built infrastructure. In some cases blackspot locations can be reduced by customers using an external aerial or a phone booster to improve coverage."

