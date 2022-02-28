Barwidgee sells to $25,000 top

*64 of 70 bulls to $25,000, av $12,171

REPEAT BUYERS: Long-term clients Bec and Rick Manifold, Boortkoi Pastoral, Hexham, with Barwidgee representative Elizabeth Kelly - they bought lots 17 and 46.

A range of buyers, from four states, have pushed the top price at Barwdigee Angus stud, Caramut, to $25,000.

The top-priced bull, lot 16, was bought by Elders Camperdown llivestock agent Clarke Roycroft on behalf of an undisclosed client.

Stud co-principal Wendy Kelly said Barwidgee was very pleased with the sale.

"The bulls presented well and we had a great range of buyers."

She said it was the first video sale but the auction also attracted a 'good roll-up' of on-farm bidders and AuctionsPlus participants and interstate buyers.

The top-priced bull Barwidgee 20471, a September 2020-drop bull, was sired by Barwidgee 17114, out of Barwidgee 15471.

He was described as a 'very well-muscled young bull, with well-balanced estimated breeding values.'

He had a birthweight of 4.5 kilograms, a 200-day growth of 49kg, 400-day weight of 91kg and 600-day weight of 118kg.

The bull had a carcase weight estimated breeding value of +74, an eye muscle area of 10.5 square centimetres, a rib fat of 0.0 millimetres, a rump fat of -1.6mm and his retail beef yield was +1.4 per cent.

His intramuscular fat reading was +2.6pc and a scrotal size of +2.2 centimetres.

"They were looking for a bull with good growth and coverage - a good, smooth, easy-doing bull," Ms Kelly said.

Elders auctioneer Ross Milne said there was a mix of established clients and new buyers, bidding on the grass-fed bulls.

"We sold bulls into Inverell and Armadale, NSW, King Island, Tas, Bordertown, SA and good strong, local support.

He said a lot of clients were looking for strong calving ease numbers with moderate birth to good growth and sound carcase data.

"The majority of sales have been up on last year, the seedstock producers are starting to enjoy the benefits of where the industry is at, on the back of strong commercial returns for their clients."