Breeders flock to Merino field day

+37 Did we snap you at the Loddon Valley Stud Merinos field day?











































































Some of central Victoria's best Merino breeders showcased their latest genetics as part of the annual Loddon Valley Merino Field Day, which expanding stud numbers attracted hundreds of visitors to the event.



Loddon Valley Merino Field Day president Kevin Hynam, Hynam Poll Merino, Longwood, said there were more than double the attendees of previous years interested in the 17-strong stud display.



"It is double the crowd of visitors than previous years interested in viewing the huge display of sheep," Mr Hynam said.

"A lot of what is on display is the autumn-drop young rams which will be on display in the spring.



"It is an opportunity with no obligation to buy to see more sheep in paddock run environments."



Overall, Mr Hynam said the Merino sheep industry had coped well with the challenges presented by COVID-19, with many enterprises achieving great returns for lamb, surplus sheep and wool, with excellent prices for finer micron wool.



"Most people are happy with how things are ticking along and have enough of the finer wool to get an injection of those better price," he said.

"With the meat job very good, what we are promoting is that Merinos are dual purpose sheep now."



He said the format, of bringing together a number of studs at Serpentine, along with on-farm displays, had worked well over many years.

The winner of the best pen of three ram lambs was Kamarooka Park Poll Merinos, which were praised for their evenness and fleece productivity by judges Ric Ridgeway, Ridgway Poll Merino Stud, Lameroo, South Australia, and Ray Schroeder, Gunallo Merino Stud, Murrayville.



In second place was Kedleston Park and Kerrilyn third.



Other studs exhibiting were Terrick West, Willera, Forest Springs, Hynam, Koole Vale, Ninuenook, Tamaleuca, Wattlebank, Woodpark Poll, East Loddon and new studs Bennmann and Longdale Park.

Erroll Hay, Kamarooka Park, Kamarooka, said the day had been very successful, with more than 40 visitors.



"There was a lot of inquiry and people were very happy to see the progeny I am breeding," Mr Hay said.