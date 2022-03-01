New hothouse launched to meet horticulture course demands

A new hothouse located at GOTAFE's campus in Shepparton recently launched for prospective students who are interested in a career in horticulture.

The state government launched the $217,700 hothouse, which will house around 40 students each year and help to meet demand from the horticulture sector.

The 400 square metre facility features a hydroponic fit-out, irrigation and gas heating systems, computer controls, solar and thermal screens, guttering, benches and a fogging system that can be controlled by a smartphone.



Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the funding for the new project would support horticulture training for specific skills in regional and specialist areas that were not being met by the current training market.

"We know that our state's horticulture production is a driving force in our agriculture industry - this is why GOTAFE in Shepparton is so important to provide critical skills and training to our next generation of farmers," Ms Thomas said.

GOTAFE chief executive Travis Heeney said there was currently a significant demand for people who had horticulture skills in Victoria and that the course would hopefully meet expected demand.



"Demand for horticulture courses is increasing - and with this new hothouse we can deliver a broad training experience which will enable students to work anywhere in the region, supporting local industry," Mr Heeney said.

It was a sentiment that Training and Skills Minister Gayle Tierney agreed with.



Ms Tierney said it was important to for students to be trained in the right environment before heading into the workforce.

"We're ensuring TAFE students have all the tools they need while they train, like this new hothouse at GOTAFE, so they're ready to hit the ground running in jobs in their local communities and right across Victoria," she said.

The hothouse will be used as part of studies in a Certificate III in Production Horticulture, which will be run through the GOTAFE campus in Shepparton.

