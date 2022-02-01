Euro stock sought at Pakenham

Charolais-cross cattle went for fully-firm, to dearer rates, at the fortnightly Pakenham store sale, according to Everitt, Seeley and Bennetts auctioneer Jarrod Bennetts.



Agents yarded 3550 head of cattle.

"I think it was fullly firm on the weaners, maybe slightly cheaper on the heifer portion of those," Mr Bennetts said.

He also quoted grown cattle as fully firm, or slightly dearer, than the last fortnight.

"We had an exceptional run of Charolais-cross cattle, which sold fully firm, to dearer than a fortnight ago."

The calf lane 'was full of well-bred cattle and they sold through the roof.

"They were exceptional - we sold a pen of Angus steer calves for more than $2100."

He said commission buyers Campbell Brown, Chadstone, Anthony Hullick, Tarwin and Wodonga-based Duncan Brown were all very active in the calf lane.

Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney said Pakenham followed the trend of most sales and may have been slightly easier.

But Elders Pakenham auctioneer Michael Robertson said the market was $50-80 cheaper, in some areas, in comparison to recent sales.

"A lot of the processors have been battling with the COVID situation and that plays a part.

"You would like to think the feedlots are getting full, with the number of cattle they have had to buy in the last three weeks," Mr Robertson said.

He said Elders sold cattle which had "plenty of weight.

"For those heavier steers, you were looking at 475-480c/kg, which is very positive, when you dropped down to the 350kg weaner calves you still needed closer to 700c/kg as not.

He said it was a mixed yarding, with a lot of cross-bred cattle.

"There were a lot of cattle between 250-320kg and that does present an opportunity for the local farmers to operate.

"I think they had a lot more success, compared with recent weeks."

Guest Farming, Coldstream, sold 18 head of Angus steers, 524kg, for $3000, or 572c/kg.

Guests also sold 18 head, av 482kg, for $2800 or 580c/kg.

KA Dyer, Yellingbo, sold 14 Angus steers, 532kg, for $2850 or 535c/kg.

R & J King, Leongatha South, sold 20 Tabletop-blood steers, 423kg, for $2520 or 595c/kg.

King also sold 18 heifers, 349kg, for $1920 or 550c/kg.

A & J Allan, Poowong East, sold nine Charolais steers, 347kg, for $2120, or 610c/kg.

They also sold 20 heifers, 341kg, for $1910 or 560c/kg.

G & I Smith, Yarra Junction, sold 11 Charolais steers, 423kg, for $2420, or 572c/kg.

G Henderson, Nilma North, sold 12 Angus steers, 27-months old, 685kg, for $3250 or 474c/kg.

Henderson also sold a pen of 14, av 634kg, for $3180 or 501c/kg.

Another pen of 13, av 636kg, sold for $3190 or 501c/kg.

B Paisley sold seven Angus steers, 720kg, for $3300 or 458c/kg.

Coolart Agriculture sold 18 steers, 473kg, for $2510 or 530c/kg.

S&V Vagg sold 12 steers, 361kg, for $2240 or 620c/kg.

E Brennan sold seven steers, 615kg, for $2940 or 478c/kg.

Wombat Hill sold 14 steers, 566kg, for $2770 or 489c/kg.

S Blew sold four steers, 666kg, for $3180 or 477c/kg.

A & A Simpkin sold two Limousin-cross heifers for $2090.

J Gibson sold five heifers for $2150.

A Tucci also sold five heifers for $2040.

R & J Pretty sold 10 heifers, 320kg, for $2000 or 625c/kg.