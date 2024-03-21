Volume buyer snaps up 11 Pinora Angus bulls as long-term clients underpin 2024 sale

John Sunderman says the success of his Gippsland Angus stud is partially due to the loyal and long-term support of buyers, including descendents of buyers who bought at the stud's first sale 60 years ago.
Mr Sunderman runs Pinora Angus at Dawson with his brother Kelvin and together the pair sold 35 of 45 Angus bulls at their on-property sale on Wednesday.
They recorded a top price of $19,000 and an average of $7606.
Buyers across Gippsland were active on the progeny of 18 to 20-month-old bulls, including a buyer whose father bought a bull from the stud at its first auction in the early-1950s.
"We weren't disappointed with the sale result given the way some of the Angus and Hereford sales have gone in the last couple of weeks in Gippsland, we were quite pleased really," Mr Sunderman said.
"We always try to offer around 50 bulls but this year we had several withdrawals due to bulls being lame or pink eye which has been a problem right across eastern Victoria."
Dick and Betty Chester, Chesterfield, Glenmaggie, were among the buying gallery, buying two bulls to a top price of $12,000.
"Dick's father Norm worked for Dalgety and Company and was the local agent and always bought our bulls," Mr Sunderman said.
"He was at the first sale our grandfather had so the Chesters are our longest clients, along with the MacLachlans who have been buying our bulls for 40 years."
The stud is located between Cowwarr and Heyfield and was started by Kelvin and Michael's grandfather George Sunderman, then run by their father Don Sunderman before the brothers took over the reins.
The operation also comprises a Poll Dorset sheep stud.
Mr Sunderman said the easing of store cattle prices contributed to a lower-than-usual clearance rate, however, regular and return buyers underpinned the sale, including one volume buyer who bought 11 bulls.
"Heifer calves are still only making $600-$700 at the store sales, so everyone is tightening their belts and keeping the same bulls waiting for the markets to lift," Mr Sunderman said.
The top-priced bull, Lot 9 Pinora Taffy T84, was bought by return clients and brothers Michael and Nigel Bracecamp, Berrys Creek, for $19,000.
The 20-month-old bull weighed 750 kilograms, was sired by Pinora Milwillah Rappa R1018 and out of Pinora Eulong P56.
"He had really good all around figures, he was moderate for birth and he had good growth figures and really good positive rib and rump fat which Michael and Nigel were chasing," Mr Sunderman said.
Michael Bracecamp said he and his brother had bought bulls from Pinora for more than 15 years.
The pair produce and sell their cattle to Coles at 18 months of age, and this bull's estimated breeding values is what attracted their interest to the sale topper.
"He also had positive rib and rump, along with a good, medium birthweight so he will suit our operation really well," he said.
"We run about 120 autumn-calving cows and heifers and about 50 spring-calving cows and heifers and this bull will be joined to second calvers in our autumn herd in April."
Milwillah Rappa, the father of the top-priced bull, also sired the second top-priced bull of the sale and half brother to Lot 9, Lot 11 Pinora Templeton T89, which was sold for $18,000 to John MacLachlan Pty Ltd, Longford/Sale.
The volume buyers included long-term client Courtney Ferguson, trading as WK & MA Ferguson, Longford, who bought nine bulls to a top price of $7000.
The family runs a self-replacing Angus operation which breeds, backgrounds and finishes cattle at Sale, Omeo and Benambra.
Graziers Brian and Sandra Higgins, Glenmaggie, bought three bulls to a top price of $12,000.
Agent Billy Trinder, East Gippsland Livestock, Bairnsdale, said return buyers underpinned the sale.
"I thought the day was quite successful," he said.
"These bulls suit a lot of different operations and are backed up by some really good figures which attract the interest of a broad range of buyers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.