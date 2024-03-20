Stock & Land
Home/News

'Really hard' to determine Victoria's feral pig population

BM
By Barry Murphy
March 20 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feral pigs trapped under the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) north east Victoria pig control project. Picture supplied
Feral pigs trapped under the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) north east Victoria pig control project. Picture supplied

Accurately estimating Victoria's feral pig population is "really hard", according to Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) invasive species project officer Jonathan Melling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.