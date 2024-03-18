Stock & Land
Willoughby Angus intends to build on its inaugural auction sale success

By Andrew Miller
Updated March 19 2024 - 11:27am, first published March 18 2024 - 3:24pm
Willoughby stud principal Ken Warton with the top-priced bull and Elders Ballarat livestock agents Jason Fry and Nick Gray. Picture supplied
A western Victorian Angus stud will use its first, highly successful on-property sale to springboard an ambitious expansion program.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

