Farmers find ways to cool off: a view from readers and their paddocks

Victorian farmers have shared photos of how they coped with the state's sweltering heat, as the mercury soared beyond 35 degrees across multiple days in the first half of March.
South-west Victorian contributor Alysia Sanderson, Myamyn, shared a photo of her youngest daughter, Gabrielle, 6, with Ella the Kelpie "about to cool off in the trough".
"They highlight the sweltering week just passed," Ms Sanderson said.
Meanwhile, Invergordon cattle breeder Jared Mackelmann shared a photo of one of his Maine-Anjou heifers wearing an Akubra after a cool-off wash.
"We are preparing our cattle for the Sydney Royal Easter Show," the Bluedrop Maine-Anjou stud principal said.
Sophie Healey also features this week with a photo of 18-month-old Chester Merrett who was sitting in a feed trough while watching his grandfather's Charolais cows at Ecklin South.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Hashtag @StockandLand on Instagram or send your photos to bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au.
