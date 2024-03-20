Stock & Land
Farmers find ways to cool off: a view from readers and their paddocks

Bryce Eishold
March 20 2024 - 12:00pm
Victorian farmers have shared photos of how they coped with the state's sweltering heat, as the mercury soared beyond 35 degrees across multiple days in the first half of March.

