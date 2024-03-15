Lawsons Angus autumn sale shows there's an 'appetite for new genetics'

There's an appetite for new genetics, as a Yea Angus stud has sold its bulls to each state in Australia.
Lawsons Angus, Yea, hosted its Victorian autumn sale today, with returning buyers dominating the majority of the sale from Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland, Western Australia and NSW.
Lawsons Angus stud co-principal Ruth Lawson, Yea, said the sale results showed a hunger for new genetics.
"The middle of the sale was dramatic," she said.
"The yearlings sold really well, things really kicked off in the middle of the sale.
"The bulls are fantastic, the genetics are fantastic, it's just the year we're in."
The sale offered 159 lots and sold 158 lots to a top price of $32,000, and average price of $8964.
Robbie Payne, King Island, Tas, bought the top-priced bull, Lot 59, Lawsons Trifecta T367, for $32,000.
Its TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values included +3.8 kilograms birth weight, +67kg 200-day weight, +126kg 400-day weight, +161kg 600-day weight, as well as +2.2 centimetres scrotal size, +5.4 square centimetres eye muscle area and +5.5 per cent intramuscular fat.
Ms Lawson said the bull had strong calving ease, higher growth and higher marbling potential.
She said he was a smooth-bodied bull, slick-coated, with a good temperament and excellent structure.
"Both top bulls had really outstanding EBVs," she said.
Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Brian Leslie said the top-priced bull was "outstanding".
"The top bull was an outstanding bull, I thought he was one of the best bulls I've ever seen here," he said.
The second top-priced bull, Lot 1, was bought by Nathan Reid, Mount Schanck, for $22,000.
Its EBVs included +2.6kg BW, +63kg 200-day weight, +108kg 400-day weight, +130kg 600-day weight, as well as +1.7cm SS, +10.3sqcm EMA and +5.8pc IMF.
Ms Lawson said they were blown away by the support from returning clients.
"We've had a client, David Collins, who's been buying from us for 30 years," she said.
"He passed away this year, his son-in-law and daughter have taken over the business and they were here today which was lovely.
"All of our clients were here and we're really grateful for that."
The sale was also facilitated online, with 182 people logged in to watch the sale and 13 active bidders.
Of the 13 active bidders, 12 were successful and 54 lots sold to online bids.
She said the average was lower than previous years, but their clients have had "really buoyant, fantastic times over the past two years".
"The average is a bit above WA, but very similar to that state's average," she said.
Mr Leslie said the support from return buyers "always amazed" him.
"The sale was pretty strong right the way through, the average was a good average over that number of bulls," he said.
"I first started selling here in 1990, and one bloke here bought from Tasmania and I'm fairly sure he bought from here in that first sale 30 years ago."
