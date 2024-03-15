Stock & Land
Lawsons Angus autumn sale shows there's an 'appetite for new genetics'

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
March 15 2024 - 7:47pm
Ruth, Charlotte and Harry Lawson, Lawsons Angus, Yea, were "blown away" by the support from returning clients, who represented most Australian states. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
There's an appetite for new genetics, as a Yea Angus stud has sold its bulls to each state in Australia.

