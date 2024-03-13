Stock & Land
Home/News

Phillip Commins withdraws bulls from sale after encounters with hound hunters

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
March 13 2024 - 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A high country Hereford breeder was forced to withdraw half of his 2024 sale bulls after hound hunters chasing deer entered his property with their dogs, causing the cattle to become "wild and flighty" in the lead up to the on-property auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.