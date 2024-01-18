Stock & Land
Home/News

Cloven Hills sells top Maternal ram to NSW buyers who bought 17 lots at auction

Updated January 19 2024 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Harry Rupert and Bridie Dorahy with equal top price ram Lot 17 purchased by Vicky Geddes, Yallock, Holbrook, NSW 2644.
Chris Harry Rupert and Bridie Dorahy with equal top price ram Lot 17 purchased by Vicky Geddes, Yallock, Holbrook, NSW 2644.

*102 of 200 rams sold to $2050, av $1042

Long-term repeat clients have underpinned Cloven Hills Composite Maternals January ram sale following a "volatile" six months for Victorian prime lamb producers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.