Opposition grows against a Victorian Great Forest National Park

Cattlemen in the north-east of Victoria have vowed to oppose a creation of a national park stretching from Kinglake to Mount Baw Baw.
In December the Victorian Environmental Assessment Council (VEAC) the Great Forest National Park released an interim assessment of the value of state forests through the Central Highlands.
In it they recommended the creation of a Great Forest National Park, which would be a protected area that was "commensurate with the outstanding natural values of forests in the Central Highlands around Marysville and Toolangi and around Erica, Noojee, Powelltown in Gippsland."
The report also states that the protection of forests would link the Yarra Ranges, Kinglake, Lake Eildon and Baw Baw National Parks as well as the Bunyip, Cathedral Range and Moondarra State Parks.
But the Mountain Cattlemen's Association of Victoria (MCAV) president Cass McCormack said the proposal, if implemented, would not be feasible for those wanting to use the land for recreation.
"Get in the car and go for a drive right now, go spend a day in one of our so called 'pristine' National Parks - you won't see the landscape for blackberries and weed growth, let alone be able to access the picnic areas because the roads are in such terrible condition," she said.
"And you can forget about taking your family dog with you - oh no, that's not allowed in case they startle the million feral deer wandering around."
Ms McCormack said she and members of the MCAV have said the creation of a national park could have the potential to be a danger to producers and a "bushfire tinderbox".
"The forest belongs to us all, and that includes hunters, loggers, families, four-wheel drivers, bushwalkers, [and] fisherman," she said.
"We all want the landscape to be maintained and the evidence clearly shows national parks are not.
"I am confident when I say that no-one who genuinely knows and uses the landscape thinks this is a good idea," Ms McCormack said.
The proposal for a news national park has gained momentum from environmental campaigners after the ceasing of native forest logging last year.
Victorian National Parks and Nature campaigner Jordan Crook said further action needed to be taken by governments in creating new national parks.
"While this is a milestone to celebrate, we're concerned that the work forest fire agencies are doing is often indistinguishable from intensive logging practices," he said.
"The government must not drag their feet in the creation of new national parks like we have seen in the Wombat Forest and legislate the parks as soon as possible.
"It's now time to talk about restoring and recovering what we've lost and putting in place permanent protection, resources and oversight, for our forests, woodlands and landscapes."
The VEAC's final report will be due by July 31.
