Stock & Land
Home/News

Farm group welcomes court ruling after 'months of distractions'

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 22 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The VFF says this week's Federal Court ruling was a vote of confidence in its democratic procedures.
The VFF says this week's Federal Court ruling was a vote of confidence in its democratic procedures.

The Victorian Farmers Federation has welcomed Wednesday's Federal Court decision to refuse the latest bid from disgruntled members to remove its leadership team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.