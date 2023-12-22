Farm group welcomes court ruling after 'months of distractions'

The Victorian Farmers Federation has welcomed Wednesday's Federal Court decision to refuse the latest bid from disgruntled members to remove its leadership team.
The VFF's Board of Directors today (Friday) issued a statement saying the court ruling was an "overwhelming vote of confidence in the VFF's governance processes".
"After months of distractions and considerable resource allocations that have diverted attention away from the real matters concerning the vast majority of Victorian famers, we now hope to be able to solely focus on standing up for farmers on the issues that matter most," the board stated.
Justice Jonathon Beach on Wednesday dismissed a case on whether the VFF was legally obliged to hold an extraordinary general meeting.
The state's farm lobby group is not required to hold an EGM as requested, where motions to spill leadership positions would have been presented.
Rupanyup graingrower Andrew Weidemann was one of three former Grains Group presidents leading the push for an EGM to oust the VFF directors, president Emma Germano and vice-president Danyel Cucinotta.
Lawyers for the group bringing the action had told Justice Beach the required number of members had signed documents required to trigger the EGM.
But Justice Beach found the documents were invalid.
Justice Beach also ruled the members who brought the case against the VFF have to pay the federation's legal costs.
The upset between the Grains Group and parent organisation can mostly be traced back to a decision by the VFF's board earlier in the year to liquidate the Grains Group's almost $10 million nest egg to pay down organisational debt.
In today's statement, the VFF board said the court had upheld its democratic principles.
"Every member should have the right to consider the future of our organisation and participate meaningfully in the democratic principles of the VFF and that's what we continue to do," the board said.
"As you know, the VFF is well-advanced on our path to renewal and setting up the organisation to ensure we are best placed to capitalise on the opportunities that await in the future.
"We look forward to continuing on this path and remain steadfast in delivering the renewal that the majority of VFF members asked us to do."
The VFF will hold its annual general meeting in Melbourne on February 20.
Mr Weidemann has been approached for comment.
