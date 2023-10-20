Stock & Land
Home/News

Federal Court adjourns to decide Victorian Farmers' Federation leadership drama

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 20 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rupanyup graingrower Andrew Weidemann, left, is one of three former Grains Group presidents leading a Federal Court push to oust VFF president Emma Germano along with vice-president Danyel Cuccinotta.
Rupanyup graingrower Andrew Weidemann, left, is one of three former Grains Group presidents leading a Federal Court push to oust VFF president Emma Germano along with vice-president Danyel Cuccinotta.

A Federal Court judge will now decidethe often bitter dispute between a group of members and the leadership of the Victorian Farmers' Federation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.