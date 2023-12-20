Stock & Land
Victorian Farmers Federation wins court battle with upset members

Chris McLennan
Updated December 20 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 1:36pm
A Federal Court push to oust VFF president Emma Germano has failed.
A group of upset members of the Victorian Farmers Federation have failed in a Federal Court bid to oust the lobby group's leaders.

National Rural Property Writer

National Rural Property Writer

