Monday, November 13, 2023
Agriculture Victoria begin risk-based approach if Varroa mite incursion occurs in the state

By Philippe Perez
Updated November 13 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
A new "risk-based approach" will be implemented to slow the spread of Varroa mite if it is found within Victoria, as beekeepers continue to wait for a national management program for the parasite.

