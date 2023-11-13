A new "risk-based approach" will be implemented to slow the spread of Varroa mite if it is found within Victoria, as beekeepers continue to wait for a national management program for the parasite.
An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said forcibly destroying beekeepers' hives will not be mandated and will manage the risk of the mite spreading through movement restrictions.
"We are working with beekeepers on appropriate control and management approaches under the Transition to Management plan," the spokesperson said.
"Keeping track of the movement of bees and beekeeping equipment through our permit system will continue to help us maintain a Varroa-free status in Victoria while we work with industry to adapt to the new management model."
Permits are still required to move bees, hives, pollen and other apiary products from other states.
Those movements still need to be reported to Agriculture Victoria, along with test results.
"If Varroa mite is detected in Victoria prior to national approval of the Transition to Management plan, a risk-based approach will be implemented that aims to slow the spread of the pest and protect the industry," the spokesperson said,
Victorian Farmers Federation Beekeepers Group president and Castlemaine beekeeper Peter McDonald said many in the local industry were well informed about the spread of Varroa mite, which has now infected 347 properties across NSW.
"It is a process because there are so many parties involved in this response, and they have to agree to the proper management plan moving forward," he said.
"There's a lot of people that have to be happy, so there are a lot of negotiation that is going on."
Recently, authorities in New South Wales detected an infestation of 9,000 Varroa mites on a feral bee swarm on the Central Coast.
Mr McDonald said such infestations in feral colonies would have a significant impact.
"Australia, through different research reports, has been mentioned as having one of the largest feral bee populations in the world," he said.
"Those feral bees help with pollination, but because Varroa will them quite effectively, there will be a dearth of bees in the natural environment.
"It's more important for those that need bees for their food production or broadacre crops, to get to know a good beekeeper so they can bring bees when they need to."
Mr McDonald said that beekeepers had been receptive and adhering to the current permit system, but there had been some mixed reports regarding the permit system.
"It is a good compromise between allowing beekeepers to move and keeping good biosecurity controls in place," he said.
"There is some work required in getting those permits, and I did receive a report recently from a fellow who said his permit took a little bit longer than he would like.
"I just encouraged him to keep in contact with Agriculture Victoria, work through the process and let them know if things became time critical in regards to bee health."
Intense management to contain swarming is underway and winding down in some parts of the state.
Mr McDonald said bees were very active, and there were "plenty of flower this year with a lot of honey produced."
He said it was only a matter of time before Varroa mite was seen through eastern Australia, and it was important for beekeepers to start taking action now to know how to treat the parasite.
