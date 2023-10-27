MANY locals competed well with Tasmanian buyers to grab well-weighted rams at Nareeb Nareeb's 2023 on-property sale, held on Friday.
The sale wholly consisted of spring-drop Poll Merinos, a first for the stud, with two big volume buyers helping the clearance rate surpass 90 per cent off the back of an excellent season in the region.
The stud sold 94 of 100 Poll Merinos to a top price of $3600, averaging $1952,
The $3600 ram was Lot 62 Nareeb Nareeb 221564, sold to regular buyer Peter Waters, Rockview, Nareen.
The 76 kilogram ram was sired by a ram from the stud's DSMR22 syndicate and recorded figures of 17 micron, a standard deviation (SD) of 4.3, and a co-efficient of variation (CV) of 22.6.
Mr Waters purchased six lots in total, which he said were all good doing rams with free-growing wool.
"They all pump out a bit of weight as well, and if they have a good bit of length, that works well," he said.
"We join our sheep usually at the start of January and hopefully will do the job for us like they normally do.
"We generally give ourselves a bit of time up our sleeve before the sheep go to work."
Nareeb Nareeb stud principal Richard Beggs said the stud was pleased that a strong clientele supported the stud.
He said the past year was one of the "best autumn and winter combined" in his farming career.
"It's really set the sheep up," he said.
"This spring-drop of rams would probably weigh 6-7kg heavier than last year, and I think that reflects the nutrition they got through those seasons."
But despite the positive year, he admitted there was some anxiety before the sale.
"We were a bit nervous to be honest with the commodity prices back as far as they were, and we were especially worried about how we'd go clearance wise," he said.
"But to have a 94pc clearance rate was great."
Pashanger Estate, Longford, Tasmania were the biggest volume buyers of the day and were willing to spend a bit more than the total sale's average, with their 19 lots bought for an average of $2168.
Their purchases also included the second-highest price on the day, which went to Lot 22 220259 for $3400.
Lot 22 was sired by Nareeb Nareeb 200320 and had a micron of 17.6, an SD of 4.1, and a CV of 23.8.
Influence from the Apple Isle was significant as Tasmanian buyers Ellenthorpe, Ross, bought five rams averaging $1260 and Cressy House, Cressy, also bought two rams averaging $2800.
"About ten years ago, we actually purchased a Tasmanian stud that was founded on Nareeb blood in the early stages and was classed by our classer at the time Sandy McCurdy, along the same lines as what he was classing the sheep here," Mr Beggs said.
He said the stud's complete transition to Poll Merinos meant there was a conscious breeding focus on a depth of body without it getting too big.
He said the lineup this year was the best he's seen regarding carcase and shape.
There was also good work happening in "sweetening the wool".
"We've always tried to keep our sheep modern, and commercially as much as we love the appeal of a bighorn ram, they mainly don't make sense anymore," he said.
"Transitioning the Merino's has given us the ability to put up a draft of 100 rams with very good evenness from start to finish."
