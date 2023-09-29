Stock & Land
Home/News

Top Mertex Texel and White Suffolk rams go to studs

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 29 2023 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jorgensen family with the sale-topping White Suffolk ram. Picture supplied
The Jorgensen family with the sale-topping White Suffolk ram. Picture supplied

Studs have bought the two top-priced rams from Mertex Texel and White Suffolk stud's annual auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.