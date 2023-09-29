Studs have bought the two top-priced rams from Mertex Texel and White Suffolk stud's annual auction.
Mertex, Antwerp, sold the top Texel ram, lot 114, for $3000 to Andrew Hall, Wirrilla Texel stud, Manoora, SA.
The top-selling White Suffolk, lot 1, also went to a stud, for $3200.
He was purchased by Weirs White Suffolk and Border Leicester stud, Euroa.
Stud co-principal Tim Jorgensen said it was a lower clearance rate, than last year, but he was happy with the outcome.
"Last year we only had about four of the White Suffolks passed in an a complete clearance of the Texels - we had four or five new guys that came along and bought rams," Mr Jorgensen said.
"They like the carcase attributes and doing ability of our rams, which have longevity - they stand up," he said.
Mertex sold 101 of 110 White Suffolks sold to a top of $3200, averaging $1202 a head and 10 of 15 Texels offered, to $3000, av $1310.
Conditions had been "pretty good" around Antwerp, but it was starting to dry out, he said.
Mertex has tasted showring success, this year, at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show and Sheepvention, Hamilton.
"The White Suffolk was very alert, he had a good, thick, wide loin - he had a fair bit of presence," Mr Jorgensen said.
The Texel had attracted a lot of interest from potential buyers, he said.
The top-selling White Suffolk, lot 1, was a 136-kilogram twin, sired by 210633, out of 180429.
He had a birthweight of 0.47kg, a weaning weight of 10.8kg and, a post-weaning weight of 16.09kg.
The June 2022-drop ram's post-weaning fat measurement was -0.65, his post-weaning eye muscle depth was 2.3 millimetres and he had a terminal carcase production index measurement of 144.
His lean meat yield was measured at 4.29, with an intramuscular fat of -0.81 and a shear force 5 measurement of 5.13.
Mertex' top Texel, lot 114, weighed 100.5kg and was a June 2022-drop ram.
His birthweight was 0.32kg, his weaning weight measured 8.35kg and post-weaning weight 11.34kg.
He had a PFAT measurement of -0.7, a PEMD of 2.96 and TCP of 148.2.
The ram's LMY was 4.99, he had an IMF measurement of -0.68 and a SHF5 of 0.33.
Driscoll, McIllree & Dickinson livestock agent, Brock Quick, Nhill, said while the average was down, buyers still seemed keen to secure rams.
"They were just not as keen to go as hard as they had, in the past," he said.
"The rams were outstanding, a good even line-up of very, very good quality.
"There was a pretty good clearance on the White Suffolks, it appeared everyone came to buy them,"
Rams went as far as Burra, SA, and Wagga, NSW.
"I think the Jorgensens are showing consistency on what they have been able to breed and the quality they have been able to produce - I think that has been fairly evident in any show success, over the recent years, as well," he said.
"I think people still need to buy replacement rams if they are intending to join similar numbers of ewes, to replace older rams going out."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.