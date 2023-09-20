A Rosewhite stud has praised its strong returning support after selling to its top price three times at its annual spring sale.
The Alpine Angus sale, Rosewhite, had 43 of 51 lots sell to $14,000 three times, with an average price of $8139, while three lots sold after the sale.
Michelle Smith, Ramelton, Byawatha, said they had their sights set on about three separate lots, but ended up purchasing Lot 2, Alpine Knockout S309, to join their commercial beef herd.
"We were looking for a mature bull to go with some cows, something with a bit of size and growth," she said.
"He was one of our top [picks]."
The bull's TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values included +6.5 kilograms birth weight, +55kg 200-day weight, +102kg 400-day weight, +135kg 600-day weight, as well as +3.1 centimetres scrotal size, +4.5 square centimetres eye muscle area and +2.8 per cent intramuscular fat.
It was sired by Karoo Knockout K176, and out of Murray Grando J105.
Meanwhile, fellow top-buyers Hilltop Farmers Pty Ltd, Dederang, bought Lot 3, and Wappan Pastoral, Maindample, purchased Lot 4.
Lot 3, Alpine Punter S532's EBVs included +4.0kg BW, +67kg 200-day weight, +119kg 400-day weight, +159kg 600-day weight, as well as +3.7cm SS, +3.9sqcm EMA and +1.9pc IMF.
It was sired by Alpine Punter P239 and out of Alpine Princess P152.
Lot 4, Alpine Pablo S471's EBVs included +3.8kg BW, +63kg 200-day weight, +113kg 400-day weight, +149kg 600-day weight, as well as +2.5cm SS, +4.2sqcm EMA and +2.8pc IMF.
The bull was sired by Alpine Pablos Pulse P348 and out of Alpine Wilcoola Q307.
Alpine Angus stud manager Chris Oswin, Rosewhite, said they felt lucky with strong support from return buyers.
"It was a tough market, we don't usually pass in bulls but it is what it is," he said.
"We've been pretty lucky the past couple of years but reality is setting in.
"It's overwhelming how many people come back and keep supporting us, it's good because they had some cheaper bulls this year to balance out what they paid the past couple of years."
He said he looked forward to the autumn sale, with "plenty of bulls" ready to come through for the 2024 sale.
"Long-term everything looks pretty positive," he said.
Nutrien south-east stud stock manager Peter Godbolt said the sale was reflective of current market conditions and back on the past 12 months.
He said most bulls were going across Victoria, with a couple headed to Tasmania.
"The sale today was pretty reflective of the market, the better end of the bulls sold very, very well and the loyal clientele that have come here year-in-year-out are back here again buying," he said.
"They've got a very good following locally here and you see the progeny that come through are always topping the sales here and it's a credit to Alpine."
