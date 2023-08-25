A Stockyard Hill farm at Willera has scored two of the three top buys at the 2023 Willera on property ram sale held in Bears Lagoon on Friday.
Lal Lal Mawallok bid competitively to come away as a prominant volume buyer, snapping up Lot 4 Willera 220551 and Lot 27 Willera 220078 for $5000 each.
Manager Andrew Walsh and assistant manager Ann Welsh who was representing the stud at the sale both said there were many specific attributes they were keen to pay top dollar for.
"One of the main things we were chasing were obviously micron and keeping it to 18 or below, as well as greasy fleece weight, which was trying to get as high as we can," Andrew said.
"Post weaning weight was also important to us," Ann said.
Lot 4 Willera 220551 measured 17.7 microns, had a standard deviation (SD) of 2.7, a coefficient variation (CV) of 15.3 and a comfort factor (CF) of 99.3, with Willera 200400 being his sire.
Meanwhile Lot 27 Willera 220078 measured 17.8 microns, had a SD of 2.5, CV of 13.8 and CF of 99.9 with Willera 190262 being his sire.
Lal Lal Mawallok were also the largest volume buyer of the sale, purchasing 16 rams.
"This is actually our first time buying here, but we actually our farm have some Willera rams that were bought prior to us being at Lal Lal Mawallock," Andrew said.
"Many of the rams here today had breeding objectives similar to ourselves aiming for doing sheep with positive fat."
Ann said that she and Andrew worked on a non-mulsed property, which "aligned us with breeding objectives much like Willera," and was another factor in buying at the sale.
Great Western buyer J & M Kilpatrick picked up the third equal-top priced ram to sell for $5000, which was Lot 1 Willera 220940, a replacement ram for the sale.
That ram measured 17.3 microns, and had a SD of 2.9, a CV of 16.7 and CF of 99.5, with Willera 200400 also being his sire.
Willera manager Simon Coutts said he intended to measure this sale's success this year by clearence rate rather than price, knowing that the wider sheep industry was not faring as well as previous years.
"We were really satisfied with the clearance, and it'd be a lie to say we weren't a bit nervous the way the current climate is with sheep at the moment," he said.
"Clearence was definitely front of mind today, and things could have gone either way, but in the end we were pleased with how things have cleared out."
Mr Coutts said the increase of numbers comparted to previous sales added extra nervousness for him.
"But we did have the demand for them here at the sale, and the prices were about where we thought it'd head."
Other volume buyers included Tottington, St Arnaud who bought up 13 rams and Gippsland-based Langley Farms, who bought 10 rams.
Several passed in rams were sold to buyers after the auction wrapped up.
