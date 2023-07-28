Stock & Land
Livestock agents find it hard to fill store pens at several yards

By Andrew Miller
July 29 2023 - 7:00am
Mortlake Stock Agents Association president Jack Hickey, JM Ellis Livestock, says the most recent sale was smaller than others during the month, as it was mainly an offering of cows and calves, joined females and dairy-cross cattle. Picture supplied
An early turnoff of store cattle and seasonal conditions have resulted in a sharp dip in the number of cattle yarded and cancellations of several sales.

