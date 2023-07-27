Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham yards 1172 cattle

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lighter cattle were "brighter" in isolated sales, selling at prices 15 to 30 cents a kilogram dearer at Pakenham's fortnightly store sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.