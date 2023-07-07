Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heavy cattle keep firm prices at Yea, while prices for lighter cattle drop slightly.

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Yea livestock agent Jamie Quinlan said prices generally stayed firm through Yea's store sale, while lighter livestock sold for slightly cheaper prices. File picture.
Elders Yea livestock agent Jamie Quinlan said prices generally stayed firm through Yea's store sale, while lighter livestock sold for slightly cheaper prices. File picture.

Friday's Yea store sale continued a firm price trend for cattle either while lighter lots had slightly cheaper prices than previous sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.