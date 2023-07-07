Friday's Yea store sale continued a firm price trend for cattle either while lighter lots had slightly cheaper prices than previous sale.
Agents yarded approximately 1400 cattle with a mixed quality run of heavier cattle enticing a wide range of competition.
Elders Yea livestock agent Jamie Quinlan said many pens over 520kg or heavier were making anywhere between 330-400 cents per kilogram.
"The rest of the grown steer section were odd-sod cattle which, if they were closer to 400kg, they made about 350c/kg.
"But if they were a bit heavier than that, they sold in the really, really low 300c/kg range.
"Some of the mixed type, coloured and British-styled cattle made into the high end of 200c/kg."
Weaners were $100-150 a head cheaper than what they sold for at the last sale, with many cattle between 280-300kg selling between $900 to $1050.
"Once you came under 280kg, you saw sales for $700 going up to $900." Mr Quinlan said.
Hereford and Charolais weaners were lighter and ranged between 250-300kg and sold up to $850, while lighter steers made anywhere between $500 to $650.
A few pens of heifers above 400kg were able to pull up the average in that run, selling for $1430, but that section of the sale was mainly secondary grown heifers.
Weaner heifers had some good interest as well, including a pen of 24 weaner heifers, 280kg, selling for 335c/kg or $940.
"The seconds in that weaner heifer run sold okay and were firm enough and made between $700 to $750, but once we got off those type of cattleand into the secondary weaner heifers, they were selling for $400 to $600," Mr Quinlan said.
Mr Quinlan said while weather had some influence on buying trends, there was still a bit of growth in the region to keep confidence up.
"The season in a large part of this area is still quite good, and much of the state of the market is down to a simple oversupply of cattle," he said.
"We are seeing a backup of three to four good seasons in a row and everyone's running more and more numbers than they would normally."
Commission buyers Campbell Ross and Duncan Brown were present while Phil Conway was present buying for Hardwicks of Kyneton, while local agents like Michael Mulcahey from Shepparton bought up a number of lots.
Clarendon Park sold 24 Angus steers, 282kg for 336c/kg or $950.
Reedy Creek Pastoral sold 19 Angus steers, 373kg, for 353c/kg or $1320.
A McDonald sold 17 weaner steers, 289kg, 276c/kg or $800.
Lowan Mitre sold six Hereford cows with calves at foot for $1540.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
