A chilly morning greeted a healthy crowd at WVLX Mortlake for their first store sale of July, where good runs of females attracted buyers from all over the state and kept prices firm.
Agents yarded about 1740 cattle which were mainly good quality and heavier than expected for the winter season, although large runs of Friesian and crossbred cattle were also present, much in line with Mortlake's equivalent sale a month ago.
A dispersal of 59 Angus or Angus/Hereford cows with calves at foot from Coleraine vendor Heartsville Partnership, kicked off the sale, with one pen of 12 Angus cows and calves selling for $2200 a head.
But that price for a cow and calf pen was just edged out by H Eldridge & Sons, who sold even cows with calves at foot for $2250.
The yarding was also a little heavier than normal for all types of stock for female cattle.
Cows with calves averaged just over $1600, while PTIC heifers were averaging $930 and weaner heifers averaged 270 cents per kilogram and sold to a high of 325c/kg.
READ MORE:
The total run of steers averaged 225c/kg in price, with a top of 370c/kg, which went to a pen of 27 Angus steers belonging to Newfield Beef, 323kg, for 370c/kg or $1079.
Elders Kerr & Co stock agent Bruce Redpath said bidding competition from feedlotters and agents across the state kept prices firm compared to a month ago.
"Our heifers also sold well, and the market showed signs of both a local saturated area, along with the cold weather," Mr Redpath said.
"Angus/Friesian-cross steers and Freisian steers in particular are looking dearer by 20-odd cents or even a bit more in places than they were a month ago."
He said while cows and calves sold well, joined cows that were in great condition were also dearer in some places selling for about just over $1000 in some places.
Young Angus/Friesian-cross cows also were good buying prospects selling between $700-850, but Mr Redpath many of them needed "care and attention when they get home."
He also said a wide variety of buyers present, but didn't always purchase pens, with recent wet weather influencing a slight drop in confidence locally and enticing many buyers to only come by to the sale to only have a look.
"All our regular buyers were here, but there were a lot from the southeast mainly looking, but some did purchase," he said.
"Northern competition was here along with all the major feedlots and some commission buyers were present."
"It's a proper store yarding here today compared to a month ago even though there has still been some deterioration in cattle in the last month, and while people are still hanging on a bit, I think we are probably six to eight weeks away from it turning."
The gallery was also brimming with young faces, as potential buyers also brought sons and daughters who are currently on school holidays to the store sale.
One of them was Andrew Robertson, Mortlake, who brought along his grandchildren along, giving them a chance to see the inner workings of the livestock market.
He said Thursday's sale had "good cattle which will be firmer" but felt many crossbred cattle will experience some softness in prices for weeks to come.
"Most of the cattle that are here, are simply because they have got no feed, and generally tend to buy dependant on how much feed is available," he said.
"It is a bit short around here at the moment, but if you have got a bit of hay then it probably is a good time to get a few good cattle."
Boorcan vendor Berenya also had a significant dispersal of a variety of cattle, including 19 Angus cows with calves at foot, as owners Ron and Val Rand were keen to move back into dairy after running beef for nearly half a decade.
One of their pens containing 13 cows with calves at foot sold for $1650 while a pen of 19 Charolais grown heifers, 425kg, sold for 258c/kg or $1100.
A pen from Fyfe Farms of 14 Speckle Park-cross weaner steers, 464kg, that sold for 268 cents per kilogram or $1462 to feedlotter Teys.
Tiandi Pastoral sold 20 cows with calves at foot for $1420.
Moniriki sold 20 Hereford cows with calves at foot for $1480 and 11 Angus cows, 476kg, 245c/kg or $1940.
Newfield Beef also sold 10 Angus steers, 404kg, for 350c/kg or $1415.
Kenworth Park sold 22 Angus weaner heifers, 306kg, for 285c/kg or $874.
JW & KJ Tyers sold 14 Angus/Friesian-cross heifers, 431kg, for 228c/kg or $983.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.