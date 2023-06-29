Stock & Land
Kyneton cattle prices drop as winter sets in

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 12:00pm
McGrath Rodwells director Kieran McGrath, Kyneton, at the recent Kyneton store cattle sale. Picture supplied
Cattle prices were lower than expected at Kyneton's Wednesday store sale with a smaller-than-expected yarding and wet weather making for a quick sale.

