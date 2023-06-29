Cattle prices were lower than expected at Kyneton's Wednesday store sale with a smaller-than-expected yarding and wet weather making for a quick sale.
With about 200 cattle yarded and the usual major buyers missing in action, making for a quieter crowd, local restockers, agents and processors were the main buyers at the mixed-quality sale on Wednesday.
Agents said prices were down by 30-40 cents a kilogram, compared to last month, and believed most vendors were holding onto cattle and buyers were hesitant as they waited for the market to "bottom-out" for winter.
McGrath and Rodwell director Kieran McGrath, Kyneton, said despite the lower prices, he conceded it was a buyers' market as present conditions made it hard to sell all types of cattle.
He said there were only four or five good pens of well-bred cattle, while the rest presented in mixed-condition.
"They're all waiting for it to bottom-out and they're scared of what this weather Bureau is saying, but we're going to have a spring regardless," Mr McGrath said
"We know prices aren't that flash but it will improve as we head into Spring."
Elders stock agent Dean Coxon, Kyneton, said it was a typical winter yarding with no big lines of feature cattle.
Most steers on Wednesday made from 260-300c/kg, heifers were similar, starting from about 250c/kg, while one pen of cows and calves at foot sold for $1940.
"It wasn't a super strong sale, but that's sort of where the job is and a few of the steer prices were pretty disappointing," Mr Coxon said.
Goers and Kay sold eight Angus steers, 350kg, for $1100 or 314c/kg.
HM Barty sold seven Hereford steers, 420kg, for $1130 or 269c/kg.
Karoonda sold seven Hereford steers, 327kg, for $810 or 247c/kg .
McNamara sold six Angus steers, 319kg, $930 or 291c/kg, and seven mixed-age Angus cows joined to Angus bulls for $1230.
Cairns sold six Hereford steers, 211kg, $550 or 260c/kg.
Hogan three Murray Grey cows and calves at foot $1940.
Cooper eight Angus weaner heifers, 319kg, for $850 or 266c/kg.
Stannard sold six Charolais heifers, 530kg, for $1320 or 249c/kg.
Barty sold two Hereford steers, 530kg, for $1200 or 226c/kg, one Hereford steer, 530kg, for $1000 or 188c/kg, and seven Hereford steers, 420kg, for $1130 or 269c/kg.
Goers and Cay sold four Murray Grey steers, 403kg, for $1090 or 270c/kg, and eight Angus steers, 359kg, for $1100 or 306c/kg.
Fuljek sold three Angus steers, 396kg, for $1090 or 275c/kg.
A & M Cooper sold five Angus steers, 406kg, for $1100 or 270c/kg.
J McNamara sold six Hereford steers, 319kg, for $930 or 291c/kg.
Karoonda sold seven Hereford steers, 327kg, for $810 or 247c/kg, and seven Angus steers, 280kg, for $700 or 250c/kg.
Brett Cooper sold one Angus steers, 295kg, for $700 or 237c/kg.
WC Gray sold five Angus steers, 293kg, for $700 or 238c/kg.
N Officer sold three Angus-cross steers, 236kg, for $650 or 275c/kg.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
