Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Leongatha store cattle prices 'rise' with good-quality yarding

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
June 23 2023 - 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bron Wellsmore, Bairnsdale, represented Forge Farms, Oxley, which sold 69 steers at Leongatha's fortnightly store cattle sale. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Bron Wellsmore, Bairnsdale, represented Forge Farms, Oxley, which sold 69 steers at Leongatha's fortnightly store cattle sale. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Cattle prices rallied at Leongatha on Friday on the back of a handful of feature consignments which drew buyers from across Gippsland and interstate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.