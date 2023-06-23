Cattle prices rallied at Leongatha on Friday on the back of a handful of feature consignments which drew buyers from across Gippsland and interstate.
Agents yarded about 2800 cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange, where several feedlotters competed in the opening lanes of the sale to secure cattle for their operations across Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.
Agents said prices were stronger compared to recent weeks, and the market had an "excellent" yarding of cattle.
SEJ Leongatha auctioneer James Kyle believed the fast-approaching new financial year may have played a part in the rising prices as people locked to lock in supply ahead of July 1.
"We saw a little bit more local restocker interest as well compared to recent markets, but obviously the strength was in our feedlotters," Mr Kyle said.
"Then back down to weaner cattle at about 250-350 kilograms, agents and restockers had an active interest in buying."
Among the major buyers was Keswick Pastraol, Hopkins River, Thomas Food International and JBS-owned J & F Feedlot.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack said this sale was stronger compared to last fortnight as feedlot-weight cattle experienced a 10-20c/kg rise.
He said the best of the weaner calves sold to a top price slightly south of 400c/kg.
"There wasn't as many cattle or as good-quality cattle here last fortnight and there weren't the buyers here for that reason as well," Mr McCormack said.
TFI bought several loads of cattle for its South Australian feedlot weighing more than 470kg, as well as a load of cattle to backgrounding weighing between 320-330kg.
A South Australian buyer from agency Miller, Whan & John, Mount Gambier, SA, bought about 100 Angus steers, 220-280kg, for a handful of backgrounding clients back home.
A Daly, Yinnar, sold 17 steers, 600kg for $1930 or 321c/kg.
N Roberts, Mirboo North, sold 21 steers, 542kg for $1880 or 346c/kg, and 21 steers, 503kg for $1800 or 357c/kg.
P & K O'Neill, Waratah North, sold 13 steers, 509kg for $1800 or 353c/kg.
N Roberts, Mirboo North, sold 13 steers, 511kg for $1830 or 358c/kg.
R & J Edwards, Fish Creek, sold 18 steers, 465kg for $1660 or 356c/kg.
Tyson Angus, Meeniyan, sold 8 steers, 513kg for $1740 or 339c/kg.
Alhaurin Pastoral, Korumburra, sold 10 steers, 514kg for $1680 or 326c/kg.
D & L White, Fernbank, sold 23 steers, 292kg for $1200 or 416c/kg.
G & C Stocking, Woodside, sold 28 steers, 262kg for $850 or 324c/kg.
Doongatha, Sandy Point, sold 11 steers, 315kg for $980 or 311c/kg.
J Ettery, Trida, sold eight steers, 430kg for $1420 or 330c/kg.
B Bermingham, Nambrook, sold 14 steers, 365kg for $990 or 271c/kg.
Clark Cattle, Mirboo, sold 18 steers, 377kg for $1350 or 358c/kg.
R Slade, Archies Creek, sold 11 steers, 340kg for $1350 or 397c/kg.
J & S Kelly, Korumburra, sold 24 steers, 275kg for $1050 or 381c/kg.
Forge Farms, Oxley, sold 19 steers, 548kg for $1600 or 291c/kg and eight steers, 533kg for $1460 or 273c/kg.
A & D Lawless, Churchill, sold 14 steers, 443kg for $1390 or 313c/kg.
A & D Lawless, Churchill, sold 14 steers, 427kg for $1290 or 302c/kg.
Forge Farms, Oxley, sold 19 steers, 408kg for $1290 or 316c/kg.
P & J Scott, Kongwak, sold eight steers, 593kg for $1890 or 318c/kg.
G & D Dowd, Perry Bridge, sold eight steers, 590kg for $1950 or 330c/kg
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
