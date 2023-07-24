Stock & Land
Illumina uses genomics testing to improve livestock productivity

By Bryce Eishold
Illumina applied genomics market development manager Evgeny Glazor at the company's demonstration laboratory located in the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Illumina applied genomics market development manager Evgeny Glazor at the company's demonstration laboratory located in the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne. Picture by Bryce Eishold

A Melbourne research facility is using DNA from livestock and crops to eliminate harmful genetic traits and diseases in a move scientists hope will drive farmgate productivity and efficiency.

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

