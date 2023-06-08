Stock & Land
National Disaster Ready Fund allocated $54 million to Victoria

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
June 8 2023
Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt has announced $54 million in funding to disaster relief and support. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavon
Victoria will receive $54 million in funding for disaster prevention and relief across the state, in stage two of the national Disaster Ready Fund.

