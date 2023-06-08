Victoria will receive $54 million in funding for disaster prevention and relief across the state, in stage two of the national Disaster Ready Fund.
Thirty-one combined investment projects will be funded in Victoria, with co-contributions made from either the state government or project delivery partners.
As part of the fund, $3 million was allocated to statewide remote bushfire detection support and Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said Victoria was one of the most fire-prone regions in the word.
"Remote bushfire detection using satellite and terrestrial cameras will improve the safety of our firefighters and reduce the impacts on communities," Minister Symes said.
Other projects to receive funding include:
Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said as recovery continued in regions impacted by last year's October floods, it was critical to continue building resilience across the state and more needed to be invested in defending against disasters.
"From Shepparton to the Grampians, Campaspe to Geelong, these projects will help communities better prepare for threats in the future," Minister Watt said.
"We are changing the way Australia deals with natural disasters by planning better for the future to ensure that communities all around the country are better prepared, less exposed and in the best possible position to recover when disasters strike."
Funding will be provided from July 2023 and projects are to be completed within three years.
For a full list of funded projects, click here.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
