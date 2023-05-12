The Herefords Australia National Show and Sale intermediate championship stood as a warm up for the champion bull, who went on to win grand champion of the show.
It was Glendan Park Soprano S115 that won the title, with its owner, Glendan Park Hereford stud principal Alvio Trovatello and daughter Alicia, Kyneton, both very happy with the result.
"We loved his structure and his phenotype," Mr Trovatello said.
"And for a big bull he's got that muscle pattern, he's free moving and structurally sound.
"He's a big bull but still maintains that thickness and carcase shape."
"His carcase traits as well, he's so thick and wide over the top."
The bull recorded estimated breeding vales of +6.1 kilograms birth weight, +47kg 200-day weight, +81kg 400-day weight, +119kg 600-day weight, +5.7 square centimetres eye muscle area and +1.0 per cent intramuscular fat.
Herefords Australia National Show and Sale judge Ben Noller, Palgrove, Bukkulla, NSW, said he was splitting hairs when deciding between the champion and reserve bull, with the deciding factor the champion bull's extension through the front end that earned him the win.
"I've gone for the bigger-framed bull on the day and not just for sheer performance, but he can carry that sheer performance as he's got that extra extension through his front," Mr Noller said.
"Structurally, you just can't fault the bull.
"Side on, you don't realise how thick he is until you get in behind him and so for me to get that in a frame package with ideal structure and still have that thickness and strength, he deserves to have ribbon today."
The reserve champion intermediate bull was won by Mawarra Valley S198, by Mawarra Genetics, Longford.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
