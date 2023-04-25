Access on Bogong High Plains Road has been reopened ahead of schedule, in time for the upcoming winter season.
As the gateway to Victoria's alpine region, Bogong High Plains Road had a severe landslip last year during heavy rainfall, extensively damaging the route and forcing its closure while works were underway.
Opening on Sunday, April 23, access between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek has now been restored but remains under traffic control.
A 300-metre section of road where the landslip occurred now has alternating single-lane access controlled by traffic lights and a 40 kilometres an hour speed limit enforced.
Transport Minister Jacinta Allen thanked those in surrounding high-country communities for their patience in what she said was "one of the most complex landslips we've seen in our state".
"Thanks also to the dozens of workers on the ground who continue to work tirelessly to restore this vital transport link," Ms Allen said.
It's the first time the road will open in over six months as road crew had worked seven days a week to ensure works would be complete before the upcoming winter tourism season.
Peak-hour traffic movements will be given priority along the single-lane section, with morning traffic heading up the mountain and evening traffic heading down given priority each day.
This traffic management will remain in place for the duration of the winter snow season which will begin after the June long weekend.
All vehicle types will be granted access to the road, including buses and trucks that do not usually require a permit to access the route.
During the works over 75,000 cubic metres of materials was moved to allow access back to the road ensuring access would be available for winter.
"Crews worked around the clock in the face of challenging conditions to restore access to the road and they got the job done, providing welcome relief for local businesses and the community," Roads and Road Safety Minister Melissa Horne said.
