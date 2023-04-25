Stock & Land
Bogong High Plains Road opened for road access during winter season

April 25 2023 - 12:20pm
75,000 cubic metres of materials were moved to allow access. Picture supplied
Access on Bogong High Plains Road has been reopened ahead of schedule, in time for the upcoming winter season.

