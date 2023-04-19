Stock & Land
Flood inquiry committee to hold hearings in Rochester, Echuca, Seymour and Shepparton

By David Chapman
April 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Rochester residents will be able to make submissions regarding the October floods when a state inquiry committee arrives in the town in August. Picture by Darren Howe
Residents living in or nearby Rochester, Echuca, Seymour and Shepparton will learn more about the response to the October 2022 floods that devastated their towns when Victorian Parliament's Flood Inquiry Committee arrives in their towns in August and September.

