A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after colliding with a deer in western Victoria.
Police are warning other road users of the hazards posed by the explosion of deer numbers across the state and around Australia.
On one estimate, there are more than a million feral deer across Victoria.
The 71-year-old South Australian motorbike rider suffered a broken leg after the collision on the Hamilton Highway on Saturday.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said the incident happened about 3pm when the man turned off the Caramut Road onto the Hamilton Highway, heading towards Geelong.
"The deer came out of the bush from the left side and crashed into the rider's left leg," he said.
"The deer has smashed the motorbike's left side indicators.
"The rider was able to come to a stop, but when he went to put his leg on the ground it collapsed and the bike fell on top of the rider.
"Other travellers have been able to stop and assist the rider near the intersection with Barwidgee Road."
The rider was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital with a suspected fractured left leg.
Sergeant Day said while a collision with the animal was unusual, there were now plenty of deer in the south-west and they posed a serious hazard to all drivers and especially motorbike riders.
"All wildlife can be a hazard to motorists and riders so we ask everyone to take all possible care," he said.
"This rider was pretty lucky. The result of the collision could have been far worse."
The Invasive Species Council says deer are probably Australia's worst emerging pest animal problem, causing damage to the natural environment and agricultural businesses.
Most states have launched deer culling programs but experts say their numbers are far outpacing control efforts.
- with Warrnambool Standard
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
