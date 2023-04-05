Stock & Land
Wool selling centre pauses for Easter, growers reflect on season

By Rachel Simmonds
April 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Sandy, Jane, Erin, Alice and Isla Gordon, Woodside, travelled to the National Wool Selling Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday to see their wool go under the hammer before the Easter recess. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Sandy, Jane, Erin, Alice and Isla Gordon, Woodside, travelled to the National Wool Selling Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday to see their wool go under the hammer before the Easter recess. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Decent weather conditions, shearing access and strong prices are key ingredients to a positive wool-selling season for the next 12 months.

