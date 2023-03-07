Stock & Land
Omeo runaway cattle filmed running down the main street of town

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:34am, first published 9:30am
Watch the video below.

A video of three runaway cattle in the main street of Omeo has emerged on social media after the first day of the 83rd Mountain Calf Sales.

