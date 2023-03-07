A video of three runaway cattle in the main street of Omeo has emerged on social media after the first day of the 83rd Mountain Calf Sales.
The video was filmed in the early hours of Wednesday morning by the owner of Pippa's Bakehouse in Omeo.
It shows three weaner calves running in a north-easterly direction down Day Avenue towards the saleyards.
Pippa's Cafe owner Pippa Rogers said it took her by surprise.
"I was sitting outside having my morning coffee at 3am and they just rolled past," she said.
"I was wondering what was making all that noise.
"There was no one around, but the cattle were running back towards the cattle yard."
READ MORE:
Ms Rogers has owned the cafe with business partner Frank Makrai for 2.5 years and said the high country sales were vital the Omeo district.
"It's great, it's good business and we're farmers as well so it's good for the town," she said.
Close to 7000 cattle will be sold during the event, with sales at Ensay and Omeo to take place on Wednesday.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.