Food and Fibre Great South Coast taps into well of water opportunities

February 10 2023 - 11:00am
Next week's Food and Fibre Great South Coast's (FFGSC) annual Sustainable Water Forum, at Deakin University, Warrnambool, will look at progress in the year since 18 key policy interventions for water management in the region were launched. Picture supplied.

Food and Fibre Great South Coast's (FFGSC) annual Sustainable Water Forum, at Deakin University, Warrnambool, on February 15, will reaffirm commitments to sustainable water practices in the region and share updates on management reform goals.

