Food and Fibre Great South Coast's (FFGSC) annual Sustainable Water Forum, at Deakin University, Warrnambool, on February 15, will reaffirm commitments to sustainable water practices in the region and share updates on management reform goals.
Food and Fibre Great South Coast spokesman Basil Ryan said the day-long event would focus on reaffirming commitments to sustainable water practices, as well as sharing key updates on commitments from government agencies to partner with water management reform goals in the region.
"The forum marks a year since we launched FFGSC's 18-Point Plan for much needed water reform, and we're incredibly excited to share the wins we've made this past year to bring this about," Mr Ryan said.
The 2022 plan earmarked 18 key policy interventions for water management in the region designed to leverage the untapped water opportunity, and boost economic and job growth.
Key recommendations include reforming groundwater take and use licensing, increasing regional management, and carving out a Great South Coast section in the upcoming Sustainable Water Strategy to offer clear regional-specific targets and actions.
"In over 20 year of active engagement in local water issues, I can honestly say we have never achieved more than we have these past 12 months," Mr Ryan said.
"That doesn't mean the job is done.
"We've certainly secured instrumental commitments from government, and are looking forward to now working further with aligned industry bodies and local leaders to further bring this about."
Southern Rural Water managing director Cameron FitzGerald said within a year of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with FGSC to help realise their 18-Point Plan, important progress had been made to achieving mutual goals.
Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers praised the collaboration and partnership on water issues, led by the group, as "outstanding.
"As a region we have never been better positioned to turn our water opportunity into outcomes that benefit all members of our community," he said.
The forum program features key notes from Victorian Water Minister Harriet Shing alongside industry experts including both Westpac's Tim Foley and Mr Jeffers.
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria (UDV) Wannon Branch President, Bruce Vallance said smarter irrigation was a proven pathway towards more profitable and sustainable farming operations.
"It is absolutely critical that south west Victoria positions itself well to seize these opportunities and we are proud to support Food and Fibre GSC in these endeavours," he said.
