Goulburn-Murray Water looks into what happened at Loch Garry

By Andrew Miller
Updated February 3 2023 - 8:49am, first published 6:00am
Stuart Grinter says about 85 per cent of his crop was destroyed when his property was inundated by floodwater. Picture by Bryce Eishold.

Goulburn-Murray Water has established a 13-member committee to review the service requirements of the Loch Garry Flood Protection District infrastructure and its operating rules.

