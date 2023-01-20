Ten Victorians will go up against Australia's best butchers, at the annual Australian Meat Industry Council Sausage King national finals, in Adelaide, next month.
The competitors include Laura Ross, Sinclair's Meats, Ballarat, the only Victorian finalist in the Apprentice of the Year competition.
She is also the only female in the national final.
Butchers from Melbourne, as well as Bendigo, Boort, Garfield, Warrnambool, Portland and Sale will vie for the top honours, in six categories.
"Our Independent local butchers are the fresh meat specialists, and the competition is about showcasing their creative ability and efforts to make a great tasting product for the public to buy, cook and enjoy," AMIC Retail general manager Stuart Fuller said.
In recent times, the spotlight had been cast on the meat industry as a key driver and essential service within the agricultural industry.
Mr Fuller said this had seen an increase in customers turning to their independent local butcher for advice, quality, meal inspiration and recipe ideas.
"The competition is more than just producing a great product, it is about acknowledging and supporting local business, highlighting the role of the independent butchers in local communities, and showcasing their knowledge and experience," Mr Fuller said.
"Whether finalists are a sole trader in a small regional town or a larger butcher shop in a shopping centre, they are butchers who are highly skilled tradespeople and take great pride in producing a quality product.".
There are six sausage categories where national finalists will have their state winning product judged: traditional Australian beef, traditional Australian pork, poultry, Australian lamb, continental and gourmet.
Two burger categories are also awarded along with three smallgoods categories: boneless ham, ham on the bone and bacon.
State winners from AMIC's Apprentice of the Year competition will also compete and be put to the test with a practical, theory and a mystery box challenge over the two days.
"Butchery is a fantastic, diverse career option and there is a real need for more apprentice butchers coming through the retail ranks," Mr Fuller said.
"It was great to see so many enthusiastic passionate up and coming talented butchers competing in the state events and to be a national winner or place getter is a prestigious title and the recognition from within the industry has been extremely worthwhile for all our butchers and young apprentice butchers who have been finalists and winners in the past."
He thanked the major event partners, Meat & Livestock Australia, Australian Pork Limited, IKON Pack, Marsh Insurance, the Commonwealth Bank and AMIST Super.
The finals will be held on February 3 and 4 at Adelaide Zoo and winners announced at the IKON Pack National Gala Awards Dinner on the evening of Saturday February 4 at Adelaide Town Hall.
