Latest statistics show a drop in agricultural crime, year-on-year

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:00pm
The head of the Farm Crime Co-ordination Unit Inspector Paul Hargreaves, has been on a road trip, visiting a number of the state's weaner sales, Picture by Andrew Miller.

Officers from Victoria's Farm Crime Co-ordination Unit have been attending this year's weaner sales, as the latest statistics show farm crime has dropped, since the same time last year.

