Mortlake's weaner sale at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange has been moved a week earlier to Thursday, January 5, kicking off the annual series of sales in the state's south-west.
WVLX Agents Association president Jack Hickey, JM Ellis & Co, said agents expected to yard about 6500 steers and heifers (all breeds), slightly back on last season's entries.
"The Mortlake date was changed to avoid clashing with the Hamilton and Casterton sales the following week," Mr Hickey said.
"As one of the first weaner sales on the calendar, it will provide a good indicator for how the rest of the sales will go."
READ MORE:
Mr Hickey said the quality of the calves would be similar to previous years, but weights could be about 20-30 kilograms lighter, due to the cold, wet spring.
"Plenty of calves will still average 340-350kg liveweight," he said.
"But there will be a few more lines of calves that will be a bit lighter than what they have been in the past few years.
"All the stock are about a month behind, and with the season we are having, some of those lighter calves might stay at home to put some more weight on."
Although Mr Hickey said the price outlook was difficult to predict, agents were expecting solid results.
"Based on recent sales I think there will be a lot of calves between $1750-$1900 a head with a few bigger, heavier runs of calves at up to $2000," he said.
"If we could hold that rate the whole way through our sales, I think everyone would be pretty happy."
Buyers were expected to come from NSW, as well as south-east SA, Gippsland and local areas.
"It's been a long time since we've been able to buy calves for that type of money so I reckon we'll find a few more locals step back into the market," Mr Hickey said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.