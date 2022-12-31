Stock & Land
WVLX at Mortlake to feature weaner store cattle in January

By Kylie Nicholls
January 1 2023 - 7:00am
About 6500 cattle will be sold at the WVLX in January.

Mortlake's weaner sale at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange has been moved a week earlier to Thursday, January 5, kicking off the annual series of sales in the state's south-west.

