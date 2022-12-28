Stock & Land
Home/News

Pandemic worker shortages continue to bite agriculture

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
December 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing, Simpson, says workforce shortage are now having an impact on production.

Australia's peak agricultural research body has confirmed what many Victorian farmers already know - coronavirus pandemic workforce woes continued into 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.