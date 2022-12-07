PRIME lamb producers were out in force during the annual Cloven Hills composite ewe sale where future breeding females sold to a top price of $206 a head.
A total of 6903 ewes from vendors from Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania were offered during the online sale via AuctionsPlus on Tuesday where 20 of 33 lots sold.
Ewe lambs were sold for $100 to $202, while not-station-mated ewes made $206.
Cloven Hills stud principals Chris and Kate Dorahy said the sale included sheep from 13 vendors who used the western Victorian meat sheep bloodline.
The top-priced lot was 200 July 2021-drop composite NSM ewes from Paul and Mandy Nagorcka, Tarrington Homestead, Tarrington, which sold for $206.
The lot was bought by return clients Nick and Emma Harrison, Kallaroo Farming, Pura Pura.
"We go for the black hooves and black nose because they're a bit hardier in the feet and, at lambing, the ewes seemed to get rid of the lambs, nice and easy," Mr Harrison said.
Celia Scott and Peter Male, Armdeen Farms, Poolaijelo, sold 265 July 2022-drop composite ewe lambs, unshorn, for $202.
The lot was purchased by Alex Scott & Staff Wonthaggi livestock manager Rob Ould on behalf of client Gary Cleeland, Phillip Island.
The Dorahys, Cloven Hills, Nareen, sold 150 July/August-drop ewe lambs, unshorn, for $195.
Wesleydale Strowan Enterprises, Nile, Tasmania, sold 180 August/September 2022-drop ewe lambs unshorn, for $190.
A line of 220 July 2022 drop composite ewe lambs, unshorn, from AL and RL McLean, Harrow, sold for $151.
The AuctionsPlus sale attracted 420 bids from 17 active bidders, while 102 people registered for the sale.
Mrs Dorahy said the sale attracted repeat buyers in NSW, Tasmania and Victoria.
"We were delighted to welcome several new clients and others who had purchased on agent feedback or the assessments provided by Cloven Hills," she said.
"We also had a lot of demand from repeat buyers, some who buy their ewes every year and others use the opportunity to fast-track their genetics.
"Considering where we've seen the market go, we're thrilled with the result and it's a sign of confidence and the doing ability the clients have in these ewes."
Among the volume buyers was Peter and Anna Young, GCM Grazing, Walcha, NSW, who secured 680 ewes across four lots.
"The Cloven Hills ewes hold their condition really well, all year really," Mr Young said.
"In a good year, you don't notice it as much, but when things get tighter, those ewes perform better.
"They just do really well, they get fat, they stay fat, they milk well and they dont have to have perfect nutrition to do the job."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
