Cloven Hills composite ewes head to NSW, Tasmania during sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
December 7 2022 - 12:00pm
Celia Scott and Peter Male, Armdeen Farms, Poolaijelo, sold 265 July 2022-drop composite ewe lambs for $202.

*20 of 33 ewes sold to $206, av $164

PRIME lamb producers were out in force during the annual Cloven Hills composite ewe sale where future breeding females sold to a top price of $206 a head.

