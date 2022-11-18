A call for a new hospital for the Border region has united the two key candidates for the seat of Benambra, which takes in the city of Wodonga.
Both the incumbent Liberal Bill Tilley and Independent Jacqui Hawkins have claimed they are best placed to deliver the facility and associated improvements to the region's health services.
Mr Tilley was first elected the member for Benambra in 2006.
A former police officer, Mr Tilley also served in the Army, holding positions with the Royal Australian Corps Military Police and the Army Special Investigations Branch.
Independent Jacqui Hawkins is again his main opponent, although Labor and the Greens are also standing candidates. They are joined by candidates from the Animal Justice Party, Liberal Democrats, Family First and the Freedom Party of Victoria.
Mr Tilley told Australian Community Media his key platform for the election was establishing a new hospital for the Border region.
He told The Border Mail Albury Wodonga Health was "very much part of (Premier Dan Andrews) legacy" given he was Health Minister when the service was formed in 2009.
Mr Tilley has also commented on social media that only at Liberal government would build a new hospital, as the "soon-to-be ex-Premier" had made it clear he would not work with minor parties or independents.
He has also spoken out about the COVID-19 pandemic border closures, which stopped Victorian residents crossing the Murray River into Albury due to "a tit-for-tat Labor government flexing is muscles on NSW".
Ms Hawkins, who helped Mildura Independent Ali Cupper with her campaign, a senior tourism adviser for the state government's Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions.
She challenged Mr Tilley in 2018, notching 47.55 per cent of the vote after preferences were distributed.
One of her key platforms is a "world-class, single site greenfield hospital for Albury-Wodonga".
She welcomed the opposition's pledge of $300 million towards the project and said she wanted to see how the government would respond.
Ms Hawkins said it was time for a change
"After 16 years of the same representation Benambra can't afford another four years of the same thing and having a member in opposition again," she said.
Founder of The Tally Room podcast and website Ben Raue said Ms Hawkins could not be ruled out of calculations, although the margin favored Mr Tilley.
"People in this area have been willing to vote for Independents in the past and maybe they will do so again, I definitely think it's one worth watching," Mr Raue said.
"It's a little bit different race to a lot of these other races were you have got new Independents, popping up from nowhere, who then go straight to winning their seat - she has already been tested.
"She didn't win, but she came close."
Red Bridge Consultancy director Kos Samaras said Ms Hawkins "came from the Cathy McGowan (former federal Independent for Indi) school of politics".
"I think she is very well placed to win," he said.
"We have polled that electorate and the Liberal MP's primary vote is in the 30s', so he (Mr Tilley) might find himself losing."
Monash University Politics expert Paul Strangio said there was strong speculation Mr Tilley would lose his seat.
"If that happens, again it makes the Liberal Party's uphill task even steeper," Mr Strangio said.
He described Ms Hawkins as "a different type of Independent".
"She is more like your Helen Haines (Indi Independent MP) so it's again a very fascinating picture of a diversifying electorate and diversifying challenges to the major parties.
"Just like in Melbourne you have the Greens challenging Labor and more right-wing challenges in the outer suburbs - and you get the challenge in regional seats, by a different type of Independent."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.