Stock & Land
Home/News

Benambra's two main candidates seek improved health outcomes

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
November 18 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incumbent Liberal MP Bill Tilley will again face off against Independent Jacqui Hawkins, with both saying improved health services are a key priority for the seat.

A call for a new hospital for the Border region has united the two key candidates for the seat of Benambra, which takes in the city of Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.