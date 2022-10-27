Man killed in shooting in rural Victoria

A man has died and another has been seriously injured after an incident at a home in Victoria's northeast.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at the rural property at Beechworth just before 9pm on Thursday.
A man's body was found at the front of the house.
The injured man, believed to be in his sixties, was located in a shed at the back of the property and flown to hospital for treatment.
Homicide squad detectives are investigating.
IN THE NEWS:
Australian Associated Press
