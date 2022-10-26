Demand for lamb has continued to track strongly in the last week, with the highlight of sales being the extra-heavy lambs.
Export processors have driven competition over several weight categories in the chase for numbers, which caused a significant step up in rates.
Some excellent results were recorded as prices for heavy lambs were pushed up to $290 a head.
The sheep markets continue to show mixed price trends, although the industry is still waiting for further signals, with weather impacting supplies.
A shortage of good-quality mutton in NSW has played a key role in the stronger price performance, which was reflected in sales above 480 cents a kilogram carcase weight for the heavy ewes on offer.
Prices at the Wagga Wagga, NSW, lamb sale on Thursday followed solid trends, with all categories achieving strong results.
A large contingent of buyers pushed prices for both trade and heavy lambs above 830c/kg cwt in a bigger yarding of 55,000 lambs.
The tops of the export lambs had more weight in them than anticipated and old export lambs made out to $290 to average 816-850c/kg cwt.
The improved quality of the heavy young trade lambs weighing between 24-26 kilograms meant prices were unchanged to $5 dearer for the top drafts.
Trade weights received between $158-$210, averaging 830-850c/kg cwt.
There are signs that the disruption to supply because of extreme weather events created a knock-on effect at Bendigo's market.
Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service said prices jumped $5-$10 for good processing lambs.
Medium and heavy trade lambs sold at $157-$204, averaging 830c/kg cwt.
At the top of the heavy portion demand was strong, with lambs above 26kg returning $220-$261 to average $237.
Those weighing more than 30kg sold at $250-$272, averaging 819c/kg cwt.
Restockers paid from $100 for small types to up to $195 for lambs to shear.
The Ballarat lamb market on Tuesday felt the effect of the ongoing tight supplies, with lambs the hot ticket from top to bottom.
Competition for heavy lambs was fierce between exporters and prices surged ahead $8-$20.
The feature of the sale was extra-heavy lambs, with the $260 top price paid for lambs estimated to weigh 30kg.
The bulk of the heavy lambs averaged 845-870c/kg cwt.
Trade lambs made from $165-$204, lifting $8.
Restockers stayed in the hunt and upped the ante at the lighter-weight end of the market.
Rates jumped $8 for well-bred lambs with frame.
Lambs returning to the paddock averaged $137, while lambs to feed on topped at $194.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.