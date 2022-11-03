If you are passionate about agriculture and want to share why you live the industry, share your photo with Stock & Land so it can be included in the weekly Social Media Snapshot.
Bairnsdale student Hannah Perkins features this week with a litter of Kelpie pups.
Hannah runs the Instagram account The Kelpie Clan where she shares photos of her family's working dogs on their East Gippsland property.
READ MORE:
Another keen agricultural photographer is Adrienne Bicknell who is a keen cow enthusiast.
Ms Bicknell runs Gippy Cow Girl on the same social media platform and shares photos from her travels in Gippsland.
Her photo of a Maine-Anjou cow was taken on a property at Trafalgar.
Meanwhile, Denise Buchanan also features this week with a photo of her wheat in progress at The Gap, NSW.
Want your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo with a description to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or via Stock & Land's Instagram or Facebook.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.